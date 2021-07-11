Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.04 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,869 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the period.

EQNR stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

