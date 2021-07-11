Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.66 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Mimecast worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $711,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.