Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.33 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $71.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

