Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.40 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of ExlService worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.67. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,758 shares of company stock worth $4,564,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

