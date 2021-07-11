Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.99 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,733 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Medpace worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medpace by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

