Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.13% of Guess’ worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guess’ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

