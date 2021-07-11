Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.26 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of DCP Midstream worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

