Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.26 Million Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,699 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of DCP Midstream worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 670,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

