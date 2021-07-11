Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of NVR worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,199.53 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,888.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

