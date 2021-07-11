Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $16.46 Million in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 562,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 186.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 115,596 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.