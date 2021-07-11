Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $16.71 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

