Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,784,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of Antero Resources worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

