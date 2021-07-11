Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $17.69 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 563,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 54.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 541,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 398,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.