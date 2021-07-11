Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.