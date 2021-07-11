Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 311.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Flowers Foods worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

