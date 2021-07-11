Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461,854 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

