Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,044,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.43% of Centennial Resource Development worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

