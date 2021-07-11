Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 10,449 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.38% of TCG BDC worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in TCG BDC by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $734.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

