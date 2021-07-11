Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 132,362 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,362 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Regal Beloit worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,798,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $85.72 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

