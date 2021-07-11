Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 132,362 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,362 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Regal Beloit worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $85.72 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

