Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 189,864 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,864 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Schneider National worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

