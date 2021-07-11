Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,945,526 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945,526 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of H&R Block worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

