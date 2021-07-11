Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 194,740 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,740 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.