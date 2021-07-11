Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 205,779 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,779 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Evolent Health worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

