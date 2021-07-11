Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,164,945 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

