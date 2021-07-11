Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,468 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Gentherm worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

