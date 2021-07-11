Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $16.17 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

