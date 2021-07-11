Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $16.75 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

