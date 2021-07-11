Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $17.21 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,327,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,352 shares of company stock worth $6,061,798 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

