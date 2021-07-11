Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.62% of Ultra Clean worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

