Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.87% of M/I Homes worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

