Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

