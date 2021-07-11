Arweave (AR) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $373.27 million and $8.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00032459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

