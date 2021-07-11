Arweave Market Cap Hits $364.86 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $364.86 million and $8.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00032384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032786 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

