Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ashland Global worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.