Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,835 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up about 4.9% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Aspen Technology worth $81,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,683,000 after buying an additional 104,132 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,790 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

