AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 6,173,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.