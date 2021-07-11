Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $34,168.76 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,018.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.61 or 0.06316072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.01463708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00398265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00145507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00625498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00407508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00329779 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,542,538 coins and its circulating supply is 41,774,661 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

