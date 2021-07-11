Attila (ATT) Trading Down 7% This Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $455,784.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

