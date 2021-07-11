Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $122.71 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Audius has a total market cap of $122.71 million and $56.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

