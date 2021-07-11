Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Autodesk stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

