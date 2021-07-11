Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $71.24 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

