Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,646 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up about 3.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.78% of Avid Technology worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 295,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,199. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

