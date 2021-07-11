AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.49 ($28.82).

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at €21.82 ($25.66) on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

