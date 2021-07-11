Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

