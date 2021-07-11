Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $236,374.35 and $98,191.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

