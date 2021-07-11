Axe (AXE) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $191,654.91 and $70,533.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.01285796 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

