AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of AXIS Capital worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

