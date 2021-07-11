Azbit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,735.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Azbit has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

AZ is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.