Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $48,420.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.